A man has told a court how he jumped on a van driver's back and wrestled him to the ground after he drove his vehicle into a crowd near a London mosque.

Mohammed Geedi, 28, said he was struck by the wing mirror and knocked over, but got up and chased after the driver.

Darren Osborne, 48, is accused of ploughing into worshippers in Finsbury Park, killing Makram Ali, 51, and injuring nine others last year.

Mr Osborne, from Cardiff, denies murder and attempted murder.

Mr Geedi told Woolwich Crown Court that he saw and heard a white van speeding up and the noise of gears changing as it turned into Whadcoat Street, shortly after midnight on 19 June last year.

"I see the big white van, I can see the headlights. I can hear a rev," he said.

"I could see there was one driver that was in the vehicle. It was going towards us."

Punch and kick

The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan prayers at the time, jurors were earlier told, and a crowd had gathered around a man who had collapsed on the roadside.

Describing the scene after the van struck the crowd, Mr Geedi said: "I looked at a lot of people just splattered all over the place."

He said the van stopped when it hit some bollards, and the driver ran towards the crowd "with his head down, punching, lots of people were trying to grab him".

Mr Geedi said he and others wrestled him to the ground, and tried to punch and kick him until a local imam intervened, saying: "It's not worth it."

He said he feared the driver could be armed like the London Bridge attackers weeks earlier.