Barry Bennell used a "Darth Vader grip" to pin a youth footballer to a wall after he interrupted the former coach abusing a boy, a court has heard.

Martin Clarke told Liverpool Crown Court he had seen Mr Bennell with one of his alleged sex abuse victims in the changing rooms at Crewe's Gresty Road.

The trial heard Mr Bennell threatened to "finish" Mr Clarke's football career if he told anyone what he had seen.

Mr Bennell, 64, denies sexually abusing 11 boys between 1979 and 1990.

Mr Bennell, now known as Richard Jones, has admitted seven further charges of indecent assault.

Giving evidence in court, Mr Clarke said he returned to the ground after forgetting his football boots following a game and had "startled" Mr Bennell.

He said: "He jumped up, stormed at me and pinned me to the wall. If you can imagine Star Wars and Darth Vader, it was like a Darth Vader grip."

Mr Clarke said the young boy ran out of the changing room and Mr Bennell then told him: "You have not seen anything. If you say anything to anyone I will make sure I will finish your football career here and now."

He told the jury that Mr Bennell had a "psychological hold" over him after that incident.

The trial continues on Thursday.