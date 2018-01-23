Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

NHS: Boris Johnson urges more spending

The BBC understands that Boris Johnson is to call for an extra £100m a week for the NHS in England at today's cabinet meeting. A source close to the foreign secretary said there was a concern that "Number 10 is abandoning the territory". But a Downing Street source said the NHS had received an extra £2.8bn in the Budget, adding: "We know it is under particular pressure at this time of year."

So, what is Mr Johnson's aim in bringing up this subject at this point? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg takes a look.

Meanwhile, a report says the children of England "deserve better" healthcare, with services not having made the same strides as in Wales and Scotland. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says the young have suffered most from NHS inefficiencies and a "rising tide of poverty". It adds that there's been no improvement during the past year in "fundamental areas" like banning junk food advertising and investing in child health research. But there has been progress on tobacco and implementing a sugar tax, it says.

Labour said children were being "let down", but a government official responded that "world-leading plans" were in place to tackle obesity, mental health problems and to vaccinate against diseases.

London gas leak: Hotel and nightclub evacuated

About 1,450 people had to be moved away from a hotel and a nightclub in the West End of London after a gas leak was found. Emergency services were called to Craven Street, off the Strand, just after 02:00 GMT.

Roads in the area are closed and disruption to rush-hour travel is expected. We'll have all the latest developments.

Neil Diamond quits touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

For half a century he's entertained audiences around the world with hits including Solitary Man and Sweet Caroline. But singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has announced he is retiring with immediate effect from touring following a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The 76-year-old apologised to fans who have booked tickets for upcoming shows, adding that he had been "honoured" to have performed for so long for so many people.

Deal ends US government shutdown

The political stand-off that resulted in the partial closure of the US government is over - at least for the time being. Democrats backed a bill to keep spending going until 8 February, after Republicans promised to hold a debate on the future of "Dreamers" - young immigrants brought into the country as children. It's the fourth temporary measure since October because the rival parties in Congress can't agree a longer-term budget. One government employee described the shutdown as "essentially a lunch break", but what is the cost of such disruption?

Body found in hunt for missing girl

Police searching for missing 11-year-old Ursula Keogh have found a body in a river. Ursula, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, was last seen at around 15:30 BST on Monday. The body of a young girl was found in the River Calder, at Paris Gates in Halifax. Police said they didn't believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

#MeToo at Davos

By Katie Hope, business reporter

It's no secret that the annual gathering of chief executives, world leaders and celebrities has a problem attracting women delegates. The attendees are still overwhelmingly men, outnumbering women by five to one - despite a quota system for large firms which must bring one woman for every four men. Every year photos of the suit-heavy gathering captioned "Spot the woman" do the rounds on social media. Of course, this largely reflects the current reality: those at the top in both business and politics are mainly male.

What the papers say

The state of the NHS in England is discussed in detail, with the Daily Telegraph focusing on the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health's report, which says obese children are being "condemned to an early death". And the Times quotes an ally of Boris Johnson saying he will not relent in trying to secure an extra £100m a week for healthcare. Meanwhile, the Daily Express, which often reports on the effects of statins, says many healthy people are taking them "needlessly". The Guardian leads on a warning of cyber attacks against the UK, and the i has carried out an investigation into the "shocking cost" to animals of cheap chicken.

Netflix surge Streaming firm sees membership pass 117 million

Asthma Almost two-thirds of patients not receiving basic care, survey suggests

Gold Trafford Manchester United tops league of world's richest football clubs for second year in a row

Princess Eugenie Jack Brooksbank's proposal was "a complete surprise"

The baby tackling bullying at school

What's it like to work as a storm chaser?

I've got a 50/50 chance of getting a deadly disease

Lookahead

11:30 The funeral of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan takes place in Ballybricken, Co Limerick, Republic of Ireland. The 46-year-old was found dead in a London hotel last week.

13:20 The 90th Academy Awards nominations are announced, with a nod to Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour widely anticipated.

14:30 Policing Minister Nick Hurd appears before the Home Affairs Committee to discuss Brexit and its impact on law and order and security cooperation.

On this day

1973 US President Richard Nixon appears on television to announce "peace with honour" in Vietnam.

