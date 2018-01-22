Red Arrows death firm admits failings

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham died after being ejected from his aircraft in 2011

An ejector seat firm has admitted breaching health and safety laws over the death of a Red Arrows pilot.

Flt Lt Sean Cunningham, 35, was ejected from his Hawk T1 jet while it was on the ground at RAF Scampton in 2011.

The parachute on the seat did not deploy and the South African-born airman was fatally injured.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.