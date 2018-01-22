Red Arrows death firm admits failings
- 22 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An ejector seat firm has admitted breaching health and safety laws over the death of a Red Arrows pilot.
Flt Lt Sean Cunningham, 35, was ejected from his Hawk T1 jet while it was on the ground at RAF Scampton in 2011.
The parachute on the seat did not deploy and the South African-born airman was fatally injured.
Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.