Comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr has got married to his long-term boyfriend Paul Drayton in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old's publicist confirmed the couple had tied the knot at a "small, private ceremony" last week.

The host of Channel 4's Chatty Man had been in a relationship with party planner Drayton for about 10 years.

His publicist said they were "planning a big celebration with all their family and friends" in the UK this summer, adding "they are both extremely happy".

Carr posted a picture of the couple on the beach while on their honeymoon in Mexico, joking about the amount of food he had eaten.

He wrote on Instagram: "After 10 days of tacos and tequila this sadly is the only thing that fits me. Diet starts manana!"

The pair got engaged in 2016 during a holiday to Indonesia.

Carr, speaking to the Sun, said Drayton had proposed to him by hiding an engagement ring in his pudding.

The former Radio 2 host is known for presenting the Channel 4 chat show Chatty Man, which won a Bafta in 2013 for best entertainment performance.

Chatty Man ran for 16 series before finishing in 2016, although it returned for a Christmas special in December 2017.