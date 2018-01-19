Theresa May to meet Donald Trump in Davos

Image copyright EPA

Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump will meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Downing Street has confirmed.

It comes after Mr Trump cancelled plans to open the new $1bn (£720m) US Embassy in London next month.

The White House said Mr Trump "looks forward" to strengthening the countries' "special relationship".

Mr Trump is the first sitting US president to attend the forum in the Swiss city since Bill Clinton in 2000.

A Downing Street spokesman said the "bilateral meeting" would take place "in the margins" of the forum.

Mrs May was the first foreign leader to visit Mr Trump at the White House, after his inauguration in January 2017.

The two leaders also met at the G7 summit in Sicily in may and at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July.

However, in November, the prime minister criticised Mr Trump for retweeting three inflammatory videos posted online by the far-right group, Britain First.

After Mrs May's spokesman said it was "wrong for the president to have done this", he hit back on Twitter and told the British leader to not "focus on me, focus on the destructive radical Islamic terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom".