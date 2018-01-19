Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Justice Secretary David Gauke says there will not be a judicial review

The government will not challenge the decision to release rapist John Worboys, the justice secretary says.

David Gauke said "it would not be appropriate" to seek a judicial review of the Parole Board's ruling to free Worboys after less than 10 years.

Victims as well as the mayor of London are seeking a judicial review. The Parole Board has said it is "confident correct procedures were followed".

Worboys, 60, was jailed in 2009 for assaults on 12 women in London.

Mr Gauke said there would be a wider review of how the Parole Board deals with victims.

The government had been considering the possibility of a legal challenge to Worboys's release, but the justice secretary said that, after consulting lawyers, it would not be appropriate for him to proceed.

He said: "I know this will disappoint the victims in this case and members of this House given the crimes for which he has been convicted.

"On a personal level, candidly I share those concerns."

He added his decision should not stop others from making their own legal challenge.

"Let me be absolutely clear, Worboys will not be released until his victims' representations have been properly considered and his licence conditions are in place."

'Danger to women'

At his trial, the court heard how Worboys gave his victims drug-laced champagne, claiming he was celebrating a big lottery win.

The former black cab driver was given an indeterminate sentence of imprisonment, with a minimum term of eight years, for public protection.

He is thought to have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008.

Victims' groups and representatives were outraged by the news of Worboys's imminent release earlier this month, saying many were not informed before it was made public.

In response to the justice secretary, two of Worboy's victims said they were intending to seek a judicial review next week.

They said, in a letter to the Parole Board on 16 January, he "remains a danger to women and that everything should be done to stop his imminent release".

'Deeply concerned'

Lawyer Richard Scorer, from the firm Slater and Gordon which represented some of the victims, said his clients were "disappointed" at the government's decision, but would go forward with the victim judicial review.

"We urge everyone to support it and support the crowdfunding efforts.

"It is crucial that the decision to release this manipulative, calculating and dangerous man can be considered by the courts as soon as possible.

Labour's London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would seek a separate judicial review, adding: "I am deeply concerned and unhappy about the prospect of John Worboys' impending release.

"At the very least his victims and Londoners need the Parole Board's decision to be properly scrutinised by the courts. I will do all I can to ensure this happens."

The Parole Board said it welcomed the review into how it deals with victims.

"We think this is a sensible course of action to take to make sure that the public and especially victims have confidence in the Parole Board's work."