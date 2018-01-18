Image copyright PA Image caption Jim Moir, also known as Vic Reeves, and TV presenter Kate Thornton were among the phone hacking claimants

The publishers of The Sun and the defunct News of the World have settled six more claims for phone hacking.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) offered to pay compensation to TV presenter Kate Thornton, comedian Jim Moir - better known as Vic Reeves, Coronation Street actor Jimmi Harkishin and three others.

Four of the claims were due to be heard at the High Court but were abandoned after payouts were offered.

The alleged victims said NGN gathered information on them unlawfully.