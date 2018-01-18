UK gale damage: Images of destruction after high winds
Trees and power cables have been brought down, homes part-destroyed and transport links blocked.
-
@EPControlRoom
Across the UK, the stormy weather left thousands of homes and businesses without power. Drivers in Scotland and northern England were advise not to travel at all for part of the night. Meanwhile, in southern England, Essex Police tweeted this image, explaining the driver of this vehicle narrowly avoided injury on Mersea Road in Colchester.
-
Graham Warnes
Overnight high winds caused a tree to fall on the white BMW (left of picture) in the early hours of Thursday morning in Chigwell, Essex. Graham Warnes was driving the red truck (right of picture) and says he drove through the top of the tree immediately after it came down. Both vehicles are write-offs but Graham says he and the other driver were lucky to walk away unhurt.
-
@FoleshillFire
Foleshill Community Fire Station also shared images from this scene in Coventry where the gable end of a three-storey townhouse was blown off as gusts of up to 83mph (134 kph) hit the country overnight. "Luckily no injuries," they tweeted.
-
@Greateranglia
The storm caused transport delays in parts of the UK. Rail company Greater Anglia tweeted this image of a tree down on a line between Stowmarket and Norwich. Greater Anglia advised people not to travel between Norwich and Ipswich, and from Marks Tey to Sudbury. Norfolk saw power cut off to more than 20,000 properties.
-
Fergal Spelman
A tree was also brought down near Greenwich Park in London, which fell through a wall and landed on a car on the other side, while a train hit a tree a few miles south in Sydenham.
-
Fergal Spelman
The area around the car and the fallen tree was cordoned off.
-
Mark Reynolds
In Letchworth Garden City, Mark Reynolds says he woke to a horrendous sound early this morning and found his large poplar tree had come down on top of his children’s trampoline and swing.
-
@lbbdcouncil
Barking and Dagenham Council posted their incident response unit has been busy this morning dealing with the effects of last night's strong winds.
-
Paul Webb
The weather also destroyed this plastic Pontoon on the River Crouch in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.