£44.5m extra for Channel security

Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a summit later, with security and border arrangements top of the agenda. The UK government will announce it's spending an extra £44.5m on fencing, CCTV and infrared detection technology in Calais and elsewhere. It's also expected to say it will take more migrants from Calais, especially unaccompanied children.

The BBC's James Robbins says the summit, at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Berkshire, is a sign the two governments are keen to show they can keep working together after Brexit. Another measure to be unveiled is the deployment of three RAF Chinook helicopters in Mali, where French forces are fighting Islamic extremists. And Mr Macron will confirm the Bayeux Tapestry is to go on display in the UK.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner gives his take on the state of Anglo-French relations.

Drivers warned not to travel

Snow and ice are continuing to make roads difficult in much of southern Scotland and northern England. Drivers have been warned not travel, with long delays to journeys predicted if they do. Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting winds of up to 75mph (121 km/h) in large areas of England and Wales. Here's a selection of snow scenes from around Scotland.

Korean talks: South 'clear' about North

South Korea and North Korea are holding talks, but the South's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has told the BBC he has "clear eyes" going into them. He said he realised Pyongyang could be playing for time while it continued to develop its nuclear missile programme. The two Koreas have agreed to march under a "unified" flag at next month's Winter Olympics, taking place in the South. But the US says international sanctions against the North are "really starting to hurt".

Turkey targets Kurds in Afrin

Turkey says it is getting ready to launch a massive assault on Kurdish forces inside Syria - potentially putting it in direct conflict with its Nato ally, the United States. This could be a significant new development in the Syrian civil war, which is now almost seven years old. We've boiled down why it matters.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times leads on a report by the National Audit Office claiming PFI contracts have wasted billions of pounds of public money. The Guardian says they will mean taxpayers have to hand over £200bn to contractors. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail describes the deal under which the UK puts in extra money for Channel security as "Le Stitch-Up", calling the loan of the Bayeux tapestry for display in the UK a "sweetener" from President Emmanuel Macron. And the i reports that high earners face a "pensions shock" under changes planned by the Treasury.

Lookahead

09:30 Justice Secretary David Gauke is sworn in as the new Lord Chancellor, in a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice.

18:30 The first Grenfell Recovery Scrutiny Committee meeting of 2018 is held at Notting Hill Methodist Church, west London.

On this day

1963 Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell dies, aged 56, after a sudden deterioration in his heart condition.

