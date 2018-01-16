Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Shackled children found in California home

Two parents have been arrested in California after police found 13 people allegedly being held captive at their home, including some "shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks". David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were held on charges of torture and child endangerment. The 13 people - aged between two and 29 - were found in a house in Perris, 59 miles (95km) south-east of Los Angeles, police say. They are all believed to be siblings.

Small firms count cost of Carillion collapse

Thousands of small firms working for failed construction giant Carillion are waiting to learn if they will be paid, amid growing fears some could close. Employers' groups are trying to assess the exposure, but said many faced financial hardship. The UK's second largest construction firm, which held key government contracts, went bust on Monday with debts of about £1.5bn. Ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the impact of the collapse on public services. But there are growing calls for a review of the way government hands out public contracts.

Radio 4's business presenter Dominic O'Connell says the recent history of the UK construction and support services sector is littered with cases resembling the demise of Carillion. Look back 20 years and you find a surprising number of companies which struck similar problems, although not always with fatal consequences, he writes.

'Staggering' trade in fake degrees revealed

Thousands of UK nationals have bought fake degrees from a multi-million pound "diploma mill" in Pakistan, a BBC Radio 4's File on Four programme investigation has found. Buyers include NHS consultants, nurses and a large defence contractor. With names such as Brooklyn Park University and Nixon University, they feature stock images of smiling students and even fake news articles singing the institution's praises.

Why are the numbers of community sentences falling?

By Danny Shaw, home affairs correspondent

Twelve years ago the judge in charge of the criminal courts in England and Wales was photographed in a pair of jeans, plastic gloves and carrying a garden spade. Hoping to show community sentences were hard work and could be an effective alternative to imprisonment, Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers joined offenders cleaning up a council estate. Community sentences have been often been promoted by politicians. But why are they being used less often than a decade ago?

What the papers say

The collapse of government contractor Carillion is the lead for a number of papers. The Times says taxpayers are facing a "huge bill", while the Guardian reports thousands of workers will see their wages stopped "unless their jobs are rescued by other firms". Elsewhere, the face of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington features on a number of front pages, including the Daily Telegraph and Sun, after her mother pleaded with prosecutors to re-examine the case following an inquest ruling. There are also tributes to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan and footballer Cyrille Regis, after their deaths.

Daily digest

Gymnast scandal Top US star Simone Biles reveals abuse

NHS Cost of decades-old errors on rise

Brexit £350m claim was too low, says Boris Johnson

'Danger dryers' Recall exposed a wider failure in product safety, MPs say

Black death Rats not to blame for the spread of plague

The gym made of melted knives

Cameron Years

I found my baby's father on Craigslist

Lookahead

11:00 The French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Calais, where hundreds of migrants are still sleeping rough.

16:30 Foreign ministers from around 20 countries are meeting in Canada to discuss how to curb North Korea's nuclear programme.

Today The EU withdrawal bill returns to the Commons for its final report stage and third reading.

On this day

1979 The Shah of Iran flees into exile. Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi and his wife, Empress Farah, leave Tehran following months of increasingly violent protests against the regime.

