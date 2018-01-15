Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Mr Chowdhury worked as a driver for the taxi app firm Uber

A man allegedly caught carrying a sword near Buckingham Palace has denied preparing an act of terrorism.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 26, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh Prison, in south-east London.

The self-employed Uber driver is said to have stopped his Toyota Prius near a police car on Constitution Hill on 25 August 2017 before he was arrested.

Mr Chowdhury, from Luton, was remanded in custody ahead of a one-week trial at the Old Bailey in June.