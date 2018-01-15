Virgin Trains to resume Daily Mail sales

Image copyright PA

Virgin Trains is to reverse its decision to stop selling the Daily Mail on its West Coast services.

Virgin Group boss Sir Richard Branson said he instructed the firm to restock the paper while a review takes place.

Virgin Trains had said the decision came after "feedback from our people". But Sir Richard said he was unaware of the move and the operator must never be seen to be "censoring" customers.

The Daily Mail had previously described the situation as "disgraceful".

In November, Virgin Trains staff were told in an internal memo "considerable concern" had been raised about the Mail's position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights and unemployment.

The memo added the paper was "not compatible" with the company's beliefs.

Last week, Virgin said it regularly reviewed its on-board products and it had never sold the newspaper on its East Coast trains, which is under the management of Virgin and Stagecoach.

In Sir Richard's statement, he said the chairman of Stagecoach, Brian Souter, was also not aware of the decision.

"Brian and I agree that we must not ever be seen to be censoring what our customers read and influencing their freedom of choice.

"Nor must we be seen to be moralising on behalf of others. Instead we should stand up for the values we hold dear and defend them publicly, as I have done with the Mail on many issues over the years."

Sir Richard added a full review of Virgin Trains's sales policy would be carried out but this should not "single out individual media titles".