Women and girls are being asked to share their experiences of sexual harassment in public places, as the government launches a new inquiry.

The Women and Equalities committee's investigation follows widespread allegations in the UK and the US.

It will shine a spotlight "on a problem that seems to be so routine in women's lives", yet often absent in public policy, chairman Maria Miller MP said.

She said she hoped to identify steps government could take to tackle it.

A YouGov survey published last year, revealed 85% of women aged 18-24 had experienced unwanted sexual attention in public places and 45% have experienced unwanted sexual touching.

Reported sexual offences on trains have more than doubled in the past five years.

Women and girls are also harassed, groped or assaulted on buses, in the street and in bars and clubs, Mrs Miller said, adding that she hoped to find out why it happens, whether the problem is getting worse and what more can be done.

"We know that sexual harassment can be experienced by anyone, but the evidence shows that it is overwhelmingly a problem that is perpetrated by men and boys against women and girls and forms part of the wider inequalities that women and girls experience - which is why we are focusing on this," she continued.

The inquiry follows a report from the committee about sexual harassment in English schools, which led to the government making relationships and sex education compulsory and publishing guidance for schools on how to tackle sexual violence.

The committee is interested in how age, ethnicity, sexuality and other characteristics affect women's experiences.

It is encouraging people to share their experiences on Twitter using #StreetHarrassment and is accepting written submissions online until Monday 5 March.

Welcoming the inquiry, a government spokesperson said it takes "any form of sexual harassment very seriously".

"No woman should have to tolerate discrimination or harassment of any sort because of her gender," the spokesperson said.

"We have come a long way already, effectively bringing perpetrators to justice, but will continue to work until the problem is eliminated completely.

"We are taking steps to raise more awareness around gender equality issues and address harmful behaviours."