British comedy actress Bella Emberg - best known for her role in The Russ Abbot Show - has died, aged 80.

One of her most memorable characters was Blunder Woman, the comic sidekick of the hapless superhero, Cooperman.

Emberg also appeared on The Benny Hill Show, Z Cars, and Doctor Who.

Her agent said she would be "greatly missed", while friend and pianist Bobby Crush described her as a "truly gentle soul".

The "funniest fairy", comedy actor Paul Chuckle said.

Skip Twitter post by @theBobbyCrush Such sad news ... my wonderful friend Bella Emberg has passed away. We’ve been chums since appearing together in a Summer show with Russ Abbot at the Princess Theatre, Torquay in 1981. A genuinely nice woman and despite her fierce on-stage characterisations, a truly gentle soul. — Bobby Crush (@theBobbyCrush) January 12, 2018 Report

Emberg had just finished filming a new Sky One comedy, In the Long Run, created by Idris Elba and due to be released later this year.