Comedy actress Bella Emberg dies, aged 80

  • 12 January 2018
British comedy actress Bella Emberg - best known for her role in The Russ Abbot Show - has died, aged 80.

One of her most memorable characters was Blunder Woman, the comic sidekick of the hapless superhero, Cooperman.

Emberg also appeared on The Benny Hill Show, Z Cars, and Doctor Who.

Her agent said she would be "greatly missed", while friend and pianist Bobby Crush described her as a "truly gentle soul".

The "funniest fairy", comedy actor Paul Chuckle said.

Emberg had just finished filming a new Sky One comedy, In the Long Run, created by Idris Elba and due to be released later this year.