Image copyright EPA

13 dead in California mudslides

Mudslides caused by heavy rains in California have killed at least 13 people, officials say. A group of up to 300 people are reportedly trapped near the city of Santa Barbara, amid scenes the police describe as "like a World War One battlefield". Another 163 have been taken to hospital and large boulders have been dislodged, blocking roads.

The flooding and mudslides are affecting many of the areas left bare of vegetation by last month's wildfires and the death toll is expected to rise. Last year California suffered a record $306bn (£226bn) of weather and climate-related disaster costs, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Rail franchises 'not giving value for money'

A highly critical report from the National Audit Office says passengers on the UK's largest rail franchise have suffered the worst disruption in the country. It adds that services on Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern have been the worst on the network since Govia Thameslink (GTR) took over their running in 2015. Users have not been provided with value for money, the watchdog finds. GTR chief executive Charles Horton said he regretted disruption to passengers, explaining that difficulties for the company had "sometimes been greater than expected".

Army ad promises 'emotional support'

The Army has been struggling to recruit soldiers and retain them for several years. It recently planned to drop its "Be the best" slogan, before the defence secretary intervened to keep it. In the latest recruitment drive, it will promise it can "emotionally and physically" support those who join, regardless of ethnic, gender or social background. Radio, TV and animated adverts will ask: "What if I get emotional?", "Can I be gay in the Army?" and "Do I have to be a superhero?"

How polluted is it where you live?

Dirty air is estimated to contribute to the premature deaths of 40,000 people in the the UK every year. So, it's important to know the levels in the area where you live, where children go to school or the route to work. Now you can, using the BBC's postcode search showing proportions of nitrogen dioxide. Why not give it a go?

Lily James's struggle with social media

By Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley deleted her accounts earlier this year because she said social media was bad for people's mental health. "I completely and utterly relate to that," says fellow actress Lily James, speaking to BBC News ahead of the release of her latest film, Darkest Hour. "I believe it to be true, and therefore I am a hypocrite. I am on [social media], and I have a constant inner battle about it."

Read the full article

Daily digest

Body in garden Man's remains found after woman tells police of killing "a number of years ago"

Plastic bags 5p charge to be extended to smaller shops in England

Catherine Deneuve Actress says men have right to "hit on" women

Michael Mosley Why you should get your hearing checked

Almost a year in What the world thinks of President Donald J Trump

Les Miserables BBC announces six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel

Is this the UK's fittest 76-year-old?

Image copyright Getty Images

The boy who stayed awake for 11 days

Doctors wouldn't let my sister die

18:00 The fourth summit of the heads of state and government of the Mediterranean EU member states takes place in Rome.

20:00 Chelsea play Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

1954 A British Overseas Airways Corporation Comet jet crashes into the Mediterranean on its way from Singapore to London, killing all 35 people on board.

