Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Gracie has worked for the BBC for 30 years and has led its China coverage since 2014

The culture secretary has said "much more action" is needed by the BBC to address claims of pay inequality.

The corporation's former China editor Carrie Gracie resigned saying there had been "unlawful pay discrimination".

In his first day as culture secretary, Matthew Hancock told MPs that "brilliant women working at all levels of the BBC deserve better" and pledged to hold it to account.

Shadow secretary Tom Watson said there was "a very long way to go".

The comments came as the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said it would write to the BBC before it considered whether further action was required.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said salary figures must be scrutinised in comparison with others in the public service.

"Working for the BBC is public service and a great privilege, yet some men at the BBC are paid far more than other, equivalent public servants.

"This isn't just a matter of levelling women's pay up. It's a matter of pay equality."

Amid the row, Labour MP Jess Phillips asked for assurances women would not be "silenced" over the issue at work.

She questioned why BBC Newsnight presenter Evan Davis had been allowed to talk about gender pay on-air, after tweeting about it, while other female colleagues had not.

Earlier, the BBC replaced a presenter on Radio 4's You and Yours programme - citing impartiality issues - after Winifred Robinson tweeted support for Carrie Gracie.

Gracie to give evidence

Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee Maria Miller said the broadcaster needed to "act and act quickly".

She questioned the success of the BBC's internal review and asked why the EHRC has "failed to intervene".

BBC Director General Tony Hall has been asked to meet with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to discuss how the broadcaster will address the gender pay gap.

During the debate, committee chair Damian Colllins also said Carrie Gracie had been invited to give evidence to MPs on the issue.

The BBC is expected to publish a review of on-air staff salaries in the coming weeks and says "fairness in pay" is "vital" to the corporation.

As a publicly funded broadcaster, Mr Hancock said the BBC needs to "uphold and be a beacon of value and of fairness".

In October, a report found men working for the BBC earn an average of 9.3% more than women compared to an average differential across the UK of 18%.

The former shadow culture secretary praised Ms Gracie's "principled" stance for women inside and outside her industry.

Harriet Harman added: "As a broadcaster and a journalist she is exceptional, but as a woman facing entrenched pay discrimination, I'm afraid she is the norm."