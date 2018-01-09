Image copyright PA Image caption Donna Air skates with dance partner Mark Hanretty on the ITV show

Dancing on Ice contestant Donna Air has launched an appeal to help recover her stolen skates.

Writing on Twitter, she said a thief broke into her car boot on Monday and took the skates, which are "moulded to her feet" and "impossible to replace" before Sunday's show.

The 38-year-old TV presenter promised a reward for anyone who finds them.

Despite the loss, Air said she was "keeping things in perspective", adding: "The show will go on!"

The ITV show has returned after a four-year break and sees celebrities paired up with professional ice skaters to perform routines on the rink in front of a panel of judges.

Air said the skates had been stolen while she was visiting the gym and a two-hour search of nearby bins had proved futile.

"I'm sure the thief would have dumped them somewhere as of no use to anyone but me," the former Byker Grove actress added.

Skip Twitter post by @donnaair Guys thank you so much for your kindness. I am keeping things in perspective and I guess you have to see the funny side! With everything going on in the world this is obviously no big deal, Just a bit of a panic! I will be fine and the show will go on as always :) — Donna Air (@donnaair) January 9, 2018 Report

In a Twitter video, friend and fellow contestant Jake Quickenden urged his followers to spread the message on social media using the hashtag #finddonnasskates.

He said: "If you can retweet this and lets try and get her skates back because she's skating on Sunday."

He added: "Getting new boots ready for Sunday is going to be tough so I'm hoping that people can just help and try and find the bag with the skates in."

Air's skating partner Mark Hanretty said it was "a bit of a disaster", but he was "hoping" and "praying" that the power of social media could help recover them.