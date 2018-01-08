Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

May reshuffles cabinet

So, who's in and who's out? Who's going up, down or sideways? Theresa May is reshuffling her cabinet. It's not expected that the major figures - Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd - will be moved, but there's plenty of discussion about other ministers.

It's suggested that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt could be made First Secretary of State, effectively the prime minister's deputy, filling the position vacant since Damian Green was sacked last month. Could Education Secretary Justine Greening move too? Figures reported to be vulnerable include Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin. But this is all still speculation, which Number 10 has called "guesswork".

Reshuffles are good opportunity for prime ministers to demonstrate their authority, writes BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, but they are "times of huge risk". Follow all the developments on the BBC News website.

Golden Globes wins for Oldman and McGregor

Gary Oldman, tipped by many for the Best Actor award at the Oscars, has won the equivalent prize at the Golden Globes for playing Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the film Darkest Hour. Ewan McGregor was named best actor in a TV mini-series for his role in Fargo. But the event in Hollywood was dominated by stars wearing black in support of the Time's Up movement, set up following widespread allegations of sexual harassment in the entertainment. industry. Here's a full list of Golden Globes winners.

Train strikes begin amid 'safety' row

Commuters are facing up to three days of disruption as staff working for five operators strike over the role of train guards. RMT union members at Northern, Merseyrail, South Western Railway and Greater Anglia will take action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while those at Southern are staging a 24-hour walkout on Monday. The union says the use of driver-only trains will compromise safety, but ministers and train firms reject the claim.

The countries that run without a government

By Dr Ed Turner, Aston University

Germany has been getting by without an elected government since late September, following its inconclusive federal election. Although talks to find a solution started on Sunday, it could still be weeks before a government is in place. In Belgium, a record for the longest period without an elected government in a democracy was set in 2010-11, after wrangling between Flemish and Walloon figures led to a 589-day vacuum. Spain spent the first 10 months of 2016 in a similar position, a hiatus which only ended when the opposition socialists effectively voted to allow the conservatives to form a minority government. It is not difficult to find examples beyond Europe.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's much speculation over Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle. The Daily Telegraph says she could appoint a minister specifically to deal with the possible of no Brexit deal being reached between the UK and the EU. The Guardian predicts about a quarter of cabinet members will be moved. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror attacks the prime minister over the performance of the NHS, calling it "pitiful". And the Daily Express and Daily Star warn of "killer flu" spreading across the UK.

Daily digest

Grenfell fire KPMG quits inquiry amid conflict of interest concerns

Carrie Gracie BBC China editor resigns from post in equal pay row

Harassment claims Former Neighbours star denies sexual misconduct allegations

Higher and higher Dubai to build new record-breaking skyscraper

Covfefe 10 words and phrases we rarely (or never) used before Trump

If you see one thing today

The man who came home to save his city

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The comedy of food and drink

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Heather Morris/Sokolov family

The tattooist of Auschwitz - and his secret love

Lookahead

Today Tolls on the Severn Bridges are cut, as VAT is removed from the fees and the two crossings return to public ownership. Cars heading for Wales will now be charged £5.60 instead of £6.70

19:45 A video assistant referee is used for the first time in an English competitive game when Brighton take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

On this day

2001 The High Court rules that the identities and whereabouts of the two boys who murdered toddler James Bulger in 1993 are to be kept secret for the rest of their lives.

