Image copyright PA Image caption The Gambling Commission expressed "significant concerns" at the practices of UK online gambling operators

Online casino operators are failing to prevent money laundering and protect problem gamblers, the Gambling Commission has warned.

It expressed "significant concerns" in a letter to all 195 UK operators and warned them to review procedures.

The commission said many were unable to spot signs of financial crime and compulsive gambling.

An investigation has begun into 17 companies, with five under licence review.