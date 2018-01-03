Image copyright PA

A former Crewe Alexandra football coach has appeared in court charged with six counts of indecent assault.

Paul McCann, 57, appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe to face the charges relating to a boy under 16 and a boy over 16.

All the allegations relate to one victim and are alleged to have taken place between 1987 and 1990.

Mr McCann, of Great Sutton, Cheshire, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the brief hearing.

He was granted bail to appear before Chester Crown Court on 31 January.