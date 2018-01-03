UK

In pictures: Storm Eleanor hits the UK

  • 3 January 2018
Storm Eleanor has caused power cuts, travel disruption and flooding across the UK and Ireland.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Parts of Wales received a yellow warning from the Met Office, as Capel Curig in Conwy County was hit with 79mph (127km/h) gusts. Aberystwyth, above, saw high waves on its coastline.
Image copyright PA
Image caption In Portreath, Cornwall, a section of the harbour wall was damaged by strong gusts of wind.
Image copyright Alamy
Image caption The west of England also got a battering, with areas like Clevedon, above, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare and Portishead all at risk of flooding.
Image copyright Ollie Silverton/Twitter
Image caption Ahead of the storm, the public was warned of the possibility of falling debris. This picture was sent in of a car hit by masonry in the high winds in Marylebone, London.
Image copyright Tyler Jewers
Image caption Falling debris also hit this car in Gateshead. Reader Tyler Jewers sent in the picture of the damage to his car.
Image copyright Jane Robinson
Image caption This photograph of huge waves in Alderney, the Channel Isles, was sent in by Jane Robinson.
Image copyright Tom Madge-Wyld/Tom Worley
Image caption A vintage car in Finsbury Park, north London, had a narrow escape, but this house in Margate was damaged by the high winds of Storm Eleanor.
Image copyright UGC
Image caption Falling debris in Patchway, near Bristol, broke the windows of one resident's home.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In New Brighton, Merseyside, waves crashed along the seaside resort.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Drivers risked treacherous conditions on the seaside in New Brighton.
Image copyright PA
Image caption The winds of Storm Eleanor, which reached 100mph (161km/h) in some areas of the UK, whipped up the sea enough to produce a large covering of sea foam in Blackpool.
Image copyright PA
Image caption The sea foam, high winds and wet conditions did not deter this jogger in Blackpool
Image copyright Michael Scott/Twitter
Image caption Areas of the Irish Republic were also affected by the stormy weather. Michael Scott posted this picture on Twitter of a street in Galway, in west Ireland, after Storm Eleanor hit on Tuesday evening.

