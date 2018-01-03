Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC weather forecast as Storm Eleanor starts to hit UK

Thousands of homes are without power and roads have been disrupted after Storm Eleanor swept across the UK.

A Met Office yellow warning for winds of up to 80mph (128kph) is in place for Wales, England, most of Northern Ireland and parts of southern Scotland.

More than 12,000 homes have no electricity in Northern Ireland, while there are 2,700 properties without power in England and 460 in Wales.

There are warnings of possible disruption to public transport.

BBC Weather presenter Stav Danaos said there would be blustery showers throughout the morning, some of them heavy with hail and thunder.

As Storm Eleanor - the fifth-named storm of the season - approached from the Atlantic, the Met Office said injuries from flying debris were also possible.

Its yellow warning is in force until 18:00 GMT.

Northern Ireland, northern England, and south-west Scotland were the first areas to feel the force of the storm, which has now moved out into the North Sea, leaving windy conditions in its wake.

There was also flooding in Galway in the Republic of Ireland, where 97mph gusts were recorded. Gusts of 90mph gusts were recorded in Orlock Head, Northern Ireland.

Has Storm Eleanor hit your area yet? Send us your photos.

On the UK mainland, the Met Office recorded gusts reaching 79mph in Capel Curig in Wales, and 77mph in West Freugh in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image copyright Adrian Mullan Image caption Trees were blown down in Fortwilliam Park, north Belfast

Image copyright Michael Scott Image caption The Environment Agency said "significant flooding" had been reported in the Irish city of Galway

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said trees, branches and other flying debris had brought down power lines and poles, affecting homes in southern counties.

In England, almost 2,000 properties are without power in the Midlands, while 700 in the South West and 460 in Wales are with power.

A number of roads have been closed due to fallen trees, including two lanes of the clockwise section of the M25 near Chorleywood in Hertfordshire.

Highways England shut part of the Dartford Crossing - the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge - at 23:00 GMT for safety reasons because of high winds.

But the Dartford tunnel remained operational in both directions and the bridge is expected to reopen before Wednesday morning's rush hour.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow warning for wind is in force until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday

The Severn Crossing between Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire and the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich also closed overnight due to the high winds.

The Environment Agency says the combination of strong winds and high tides could cause some coastal flooding in the UK.

There are more than 60 flood warnings in England, more than 30 in Wales and more than 10 in Scotland.

Ferry crossings to and from the Isle of Man have been cancelled as forecasters predict wind speeds in that area could reach 70mph.