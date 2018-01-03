Game of Thrones: New stamp set to feature Jon Snow and Arya Stark
Game of Thrones characters will feature on a new series of stamps, Royal Mail has announced.
The collection of 15 first-class stamps aims to highlight British contributions to the hit fantasy TV programme, based on the books by George R R Martin.
The US show has largely been filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast.
Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Arya Stark are among 10 characters featured in the set, on sale later this month.
They are played by British stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams.
- Maisie Williams 'can't wait to be free of Game of Thrones'
- Directors revealed for final six GoT episodes
- Traffic ban on Game of Thrones road
The stamps also feature fellow British actors Lena Headey (who stars as Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister).
Other key characters played by British stars that feature on the stamps are Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg).
Two characters played by non-British actors complete the collection - Tyrion Lannister (portrayed by American Peter Dinklage) and Jaime Lannister (played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).
An additional five-stamp sheet features the Night King and his undead White Walkers as well as giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne.
The stamp collection's release comes ahead of the HBO show's eighth and final series, which is currently in production and expected to air in 2019.
Fans can buy the stamps at Post Office branches across the UK from 23 January or by calling Royal Mail's customer service line.
They can also be pre-ordered on the Royal Mail website.
In 2015, Royal Mail celebrated 50 years of its special stamps programme by launching a website showing all 2,663 designs.
These collections - broadened in scope by then-postmaster general Tony Benn in 1965 - have often been inspired by arts, culture and entertainment - including Star Wars and Harry Potter.