Image copyright Woburn Safari Park Image caption Thirteen of Woburn's Patas monkeys were killed in the fire

Thirteen monkeys have died in a fire at Woburn Safari Park.

The roof of the Patas monkey house, within the African Forest drive-through enclosure, collapsed as a result of the blaze.

Fire crews arrived at 02:37 GMT to find the outbuilding "well alight", and spent two hours extinguishing the flames.

"Devastatingly", the park said, none of the animals could be saved despite the efforts of staff and crews.

In a statement, the park said all the other animals in the jungle drive-through enclosure were being monitored, but early signs suggested they had not been affected.

Image caption Fire crews were called to Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire in the early hours of Tuesday morning

A member of the park's security staff spotted the fire during a routine patrol, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation into the cause has begun. The attraction will remain open to the public.

It follows a fire at London Zoo on 23 December, in which an aardvark and four meerkats died.

A cafe, shop and about half of an adjacent petting zoo were also destroyed.

Image copyright RADEK MICA/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Patas monkeys can grow as long as 85cm (33in) and can live up to 20 years (stock image)

The park's website says its troop of Patas monkeys is housed overnight during winter, but can roam their 16-acre exhibit during the summer.

They can grow to a length of up to 85cm (33in) and can live up to 20 years.