Strong winds measuring up to 80mph (128kmh) are set to hit parts of the UK later, as Storm Eleanor heads for the nation's shores.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of northern England, large areas of southern Scotland and Northern Ireland from 18:00 GMT.

Gales with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely, with stronger winds possible in some areas of the west coast.

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the UK this winter.

The Met Office warning - which lasts until 08:00 on Wednesday - said some western coastal communities could be affected by large waves and spray.

There is a chance of injury from beach material being thrown across sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, it added.

"Power cuts and disruption to other services may occur, and there is a small chance of transport disruption or cancellation of public transport," the warning added.

A second yellow warning, of strong and potentially gusty winds, has also been issued for Wales and much of England for most of Wednesday.

The strongest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the west and south.

Met Éireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, has issued an amber warning for the country, with "damaging gusts" from Storm Eleanor expected.

The first Met Office warning is in place from 18:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency warned the combination of strong winds and high tides could bring cause coastal flooding in parts of the UK.

Carol Holt, flood duty manager, urged people to stay safe and warned weather-watchers not to take "storm selfies".

"Take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take storm selfies.

"If you're travelling, please check your route before setting off and don't drive through flood water."

Last week, an amber warning for wind was issued as Storm Dylan hit parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.