In pictures: UK snow

As snow blankets much of northern England and Scotland, travellers are being warned of hazardous conditions.

But it's not all bad; the wintery weather has also brought beautiful scenes.

Here are some of the best pictures, from Glasgow Airport to the peak district.

Image copyright Stuart Harrowing Image caption Ducks were faced with snow at Buxton Pavillion Gardens, Derbyshire

Image copyright Hannah Mosteller Image caption Spotting the church through the snow in Monyash, Derbyshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Highland cattle braved the cold conditions in Durham

Image copyright Joanne Jones Image caption Ethereal views in Kaimend Carnwath, South Lanarkshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Unusual surroundings for a camel at a farm in north Yorkshire

Image copyright Nicholas Williams Image caption Leeds was one major city to fall under a blanket of snow

Image copyright @nikster2k Image caption The wintery weather brought inconvenience and misery to travellers flying in and out of Glasgow Airport

Image copyright Kevin Johnson Image caption The animals at the Dogs Trust in Leeds enjoyed the snow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Peak District has turned white