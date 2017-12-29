UK

In pictures: UK snow

  • 29 December 2017
Man hiking up snowy hill with snow covered Buston in the background Image copyright Reuters

As snow blankets much of northern England and Scotland, travellers are being warned of hazardous conditions.

But it's not all bad; the wintery weather has also brought beautiful scenes.

Here are some of the best pictures, from Glasgow Airport to the peak district.

Image copyright Stuart Harrowing
Image caption Ducks were faced with snow at Buxton Pavillion Gardens, Derbyshire
Image copyright Hannah Mosteller
Image caption Spotting the church through the snow in Monyash, Derbyshire
Image copyright PA
Image caption Highland cattle braved the cold conditions in Durham
Image copyright Joanne Jones
Image caption Ethereal views in Kaimend Carnwath, South Lanarkshire
Image copyright PA
Image caption Unusual surroundings for a camel at a farm in north Yorkshire
Image copyright Nicholas Williams
Image caption Leeds was one major city to fall under a blanket of snow
Image copyright @nikster2k
Image caption The wintery weather brought inconvenience and misery to travellers flying in and out of Glasgow Airport
Image copyright Kevin Johnson
Image caption The animals at the Dogs Trust in Leeds enjoyed the snow
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Peak District has turned white
Image copyright Jonathan Brownbill
Image caption A festive welcome to Durham Cathedral

Related Topics

More on this story