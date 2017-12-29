Image copyright Getty Images, PA

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr have been knighted, and Strictly judge Darcey Bussell made a dame, in the New Year Honours.

Ex-Deputy PM Nick Clegg and War Horse novelist Michael Morpurgo also receive knighthoods, and author Jilly Cooper and TV chef Rick Stein become CBEs.

Among five honours for the World Cup-winning England Women cricket team is an OBE for captain Heather Knight.

Ex-astronaut Helen Sharman joins the Order of St Michael and St George.

Alexandra Shulman, who recently stood down as editor of British Vogue after 25 years; actors Hugh Laurie and Susan Hampshire, and leading artificial intelligence researcher Demis Hassabis are made CBEs.

Author and historian Lady Antonia Fraser and broadcaster Lord Melvyn Bragg join the elite Companions of Honour.

And there is an OBE for ITV's This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes, who said "2018 will be my 38th year as a broadcaster and I can't think of a better way of marking that".

There are 1,123 people named on the main honours list issued by the Cabinet Office, with 70% of the recipients recognised for work in their communities in a voluntary or paid capacity.

They include two people aged 101 - Lt Col Mordaunt Cohen from north-west London is made an MBE for his services to World War Two education, and Helena Jones receives a British Empire Medal for services to young people and the community in Brecon.

Officials said future lists would see honours for "inspirational action" by people following the Grenfell Tower fire and the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

'As much theirs as mine'

Singer-songwriter Sir Barry said he was "humbled and very proud" by his knighthood for services to music and charity.

Made a CBE in 2002 alongside his late brothers and bandmates, Maurice and Robin, Sir Barry said: "It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life."

The Bee Gees grew up in Manchester and tasted chart success in the 1960s, before going on to record the best-selling Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1977.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Barry Gibb paid tribute to his late brothers

Sir Ringo's honour for services to music - given under his real name, Richard Starkey - was leaked before the announcement. It comes 20 years after Paul McCartney was knighted and adds to the 1965 MBE received by all four Beatles.

The Los Angeles-based musician said: "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love." The Cavern Club in his hometown of Liverpool, where the Fab Four started life, described the knighthood as "long overdue".

Former Royal Ballet principal Dame Darcey, who has forged a new career on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since retiring from the stage, said she was "truly humbled". She dedicated her damehood for services to dance to "all the dance organisations that I am so fortunate to be part of".

Sharman receives one of the highest honours, 26 years after she became the first British astronaut with her journey to the Soviet Mir Space Station. That achievement saw her become an OBE in 1993 and her new CMG is for services to education in science and technology.

Elsewhere, there is a CBE for Prof Michele Dougherty from Imperial College, London, a member of the Cassini mission to Saturn.

Godfather of Grime

Cricketer Heather Knight said she was "blown away" by her OBE, which follows England's World Cup victory over India at Lord's in July.

The team's head coach Mark Robinson becomes an OBE, and player of the tournament Tammy Beaumont and player of the final Anya Shrubsole are made MBEs. Director of women's cricket Clare Connor becomes a CBE.

Image copyright PA Image caption Heather knight lifted the World Cup trophy at Lord's in July

Other sporting honours include OBEs for British and Irish Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton and former Scotland rugby captain Ian McLauchlan, and an MBE for Paralympian athlete Stefanie Reid. The trainer of the Queen's racehorses, Nicky Henderson, is made a Royal Victorian Order Lieutenant.

Five people involved in Hull's City of Culture are recognised, including chief executive Martin Green with a CBE.

The list also recognises sculptor Richard Long (knighthood), Ambassador Theatre Group co-founder Rosemary Squire (damehood), actress and director Julia McKenzie (CBE) and playwright Peter Nichols (CBE).

There are OBEs for author Deborah Moggach and Soft Cell singer Marc Almond, and an MBE for film actor James Cosmo.

The "godfather of Grime" Richard Cowie, aka Wiley, said of his MBE for services to music: "It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn't get but now I'm finally there." Grace Ladoja, who manages another grime star, Skepta, receives the same honour.

There are MBEs for BBC radio presenters Linda McAuley, who hosts Radio Ulster consumer show On Your Behalf and is recognised for services to consumers, and BBC London's Eddie Nestor for services to radio and charity.

Bus maker

Nick Clegg, who lost his Sheffield Hallam seat in the general election, is knighted for political and public service alongside several former and serving MPs, while fellow Lib Dem Jo Swinson is made a CBE.

Image copyright PA Image caption MP Cheryl Gillan and former Deputy PM Nick Clegg make the list

Conservative MPs Graham Brady - the chairman of the influential backbench 1922 Committee - Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Christopher Chope are knighted, and Cheryl Gillan made a dame. Labour MPs Mark Hendrick and Commons Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle are knighted.

There is a knighthood for services to social sciences and politics for the University of Strathclyde's Prof John Curtice, a familiar face on television for his election polling analysis.

Rick Stein, the restaurateur turned TV presenter, is honoured for services to the economy.

Elsewhere, there is an an OBE for PR consultant Lynne Franks for services to business, fashion and women's empowerment, and tech investor Ken Olisa - named Britain's most influential black person in 2015 - is knighted for services to business and philanthropy.

Married couple Chrissie Rucker, founder of The White Company, and Nicholas Wheeler, of Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts, are made OBEs for services to retail. Another OBE goes to Savile Row tailor Richard James for services to fashion.

William Wright, of Ballymena-based Wrightbus - the company behind the new London Routemaster double-decker - is knighted for services to the economy and bus industry.

Image copyright PA Image caption Recognised: Ken Olisa, Lynn Franks, Helen Sharman

Honours for people in the health sector make up 10% of the list and include a CBE for Prof Caroline Dive, deputy director of the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute.

About 11% of recipients work in education, with a CBE for Judith Doyle, principal of Gateshead College, and recognition for nine head teachers.

Met Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Macke - acting chief at the time of March's Westminster terror attack - is knighted.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jilly Cooper: CBE unexpected

The Cabinet Office said Prime Minister Theresa May had provided a "strategic steer" that there should be more honours for people helping children "achieve their potential".

Among the recipients they highlight are teacher David Canning, who heads a cross-community project in Northern Ireland, and Aina Khan, from Hertfordshire, who works to protect women and children in unregistered marriages. Both are made OBEs.

There are MBEs for Susan Coates, who has spent five decades in Girlguiding across south-west England, and Cumbria-based autism campaigner Deborah Brownson.

The youngest person on the list is Lucia Mee, 18, from Antrim, who has had three liver transplants after being diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, and receives a BEM for promoting awareness about organ donation.

The honours system

Image copyright PA

Companion of Honour - Recipients wear the initials CH after their name. Limited to 65 people

CMG - Order of St Michael & St George

Knight or Dame

CBE - Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE - Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM - British Empire Medal

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning