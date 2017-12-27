UK snow: Images of wintry scenes

  • 27 December 2017

Snow has fallen in parts of the UK, causing disruption but it's not all gloom as your pictures show.

  • General view of Stow-on-the-Wold town centre covered in snow David Germaney

    David Germaney took this scene in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire where he said the snow become slushy.

  • A dog playing in the snow Jason McComisky

    Jason McComisky's dog, Jackie, jumps for joy in the snow in Gartloch Village near Glasgow.

  • A dog in the snow Paul Grantham

    Paul Grantham takes his dog out for a walk in the snow-covered park in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

  • A robin and a blue tit at a bird feeder Gail Gallimore

    Gail Gallimore took this picture of a robin and a blue tit at a bird feeder in Hertfordshire.

  • A Christmas tree lit inside a home Mark Toms

    This image taken by Mark Toms shows that some people are still enjoying their Christmas holidays in Surrey.

  • Snow-covered trees John Rossiter

    John Rossiter took this photo of snow-covered trees in Four Marks, Hampshire.

  • A snow-covered residential street in Leicester Ross Tarbard

    Ross Tarbard got up early to capture this view of a residential street in Leicester.

  • A Jack Russell dog enjoying the cold weather Guy Potter

    A few specks of snow in Devon didn't stop Belle from enjoying her walk.

  • Snow setting down on a residential street Richard Tilley

    Snow settles on a residential street in Rugby, Warwickshire.

  • The snow settles in the countryside John Wilkes

    A snowy Gloucestershire. John Wilkes captured this wintery scene in Cam.

  • A snowy street in west Bristol Richard Turner

    Bristol was also hit by snow showers in the early hours of the morning.

  • A dog enjoying the frosty weather Val Harper

    Val Harper and her dog were the first to enjoy the snowy scene at a park in Goodwood, West Sussex.

