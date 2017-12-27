UK snow: Images of wintry scenes
Snow has fallen in parts of the UK, causing disruption but it's not all gloom as your pictures show.
David Germaney
David Germaney took this scene in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire where he said the snow become slushy.
Jason McComisky
Jason McComisky's dog, Jackie, jumps for joy in the snow in Gartloch Village near Glasgow.
Paul Grantham
Paul Grantham takes his dog out for a walk in the snow-covered park in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.
Gail Gallimore
Gail Gallimore took this picture of a robin and a blue tit at a bird feeder in Hertfordshire.
Mark Toms
This image taken by Mark Toms shows that some people are still enjoying their Christmas holidays in Surrey.
John Rossiter
John Rossiter took this photo of snow-covered trees in Four Marks, Hampshire.
Ross Tarbard
Ross Tarbard got up early to capture this view of a residential street in Leicester.
Guy Potter
A few specks of snow in Devon didn't stop Belle from enjoying her walk.
Richard Tilley
Snow settles on a residential street in Rugby, Warwickshire.
John Wilkes
A snowy Gloucestershire. John Wilkes captured this wintery scene in Cam.
Richard Turner
Bristol was also hit by snow showers in the early hours of the morning.
Val Harper
Val Harper and her dog were the first to enjoy the snowy scene at a park in Goodwood, West Sussex.