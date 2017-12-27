Image copyright JEFF OVERS/BBC Image caption Prince Harry in the Today studio with presenters Justin Webb and Sarah Montague

Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, is the guest editor for BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday.

The prince has interviewed former US President Barack Obama and his father, the Prince of Wales, for the programme.

The programme is focusing on issues such as the armed forces, mental health, youth crime and climate change - a cause his father also champions.

It is the 14th year public figures have been in control of the show's output between Christmas and New Year.

Other guest editors this week include a robot, Bletchley Park code-breaker Baroness Trumpington, Tamara Rojo of the English National Ballet and poet and novelist Benjamin Okri.

Prince Harry spent Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal Family, and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

Obama's departure

The programme is being presented by Justin Webb and Sarah Montague.

It featured an audio diary recorded by Prince Harry in Toronto at the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for injured service personnel he launched in 2014.

He also conducted an interview with British artificial intelligence entrepreneur Demis Hassabis.

Speaking about his editing role, Prince Harry said: "I haven't done that many interviews but it was quite fun, especially interviewing President Obama.

"It's been a big learning curve, but also these are incredibly important topics that I think we all need to think about that need to be discussed and I'm incredibly fortunate to have a platform like this."

Prince Harry, who was in the Army for 10 years, said he wanted to include an item about the armed forces because "there's a huge role that they play and we must make sure it's not sympathy but it's respect we show".

During the programme, Prince Charles will say he has "bored you [the prince] to tears over so many years" with discussions on the environment.

Meanwhile, President Obama will reflect on his time in office and voice concerns about the direction the United States is moving in.

He will warn that social media is stopping normal conversations and talk about the responsibility of people in positions of leadership.

President Obama will express concern about a future where facts are discarded and people just read and listen to things that reinforce their own views.

In one of his first interviews since leaving office, the former president will also reflect on the day he handed over power to Donald Trump.

Despite feeling satisfied, he will say it was "mixed with all the work that was still undone."

"Concerns about how the country moves forward but, you know, overall there was serenity there," he will say.

Listen to the prince's edition of the Today programme from 06:00 GMT here.