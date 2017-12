Image caption Comedian Sarah Millican launched the campaign

People spending Christmas Day alone are finding company thanks to a Twitter campaign called #joinin.

Launched by comedian Sarah Millican several years ago, it encourages people to use the hashtag and link with one another so as not to feel lonely.

People from around the world have already begun to tweet with their experiences.

"The main rule is to be kind," said Millican. "We're all here for each other."

"I'm going to put the kettle on. Let us know if you're on your own today or just lonely and we can get some conversations going. Remember to include #joinin in your tweets so we can all see them. ❤️❤️ — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2017

A number of tweeters explained why they were on their own on Christmas Day.

2nd Christmas without our daughter Scarlett Olivia 🎈 She died Christmas 2015. Trying to put in a brave face for our 7yr old but today is so so tough. Love to everyone out there struggling with today x #joinin — Spanna (@Spanna99) December 25, 2017

2nd Christmas without my partner Mark who died aged 44. He loved Christmas. Finding it hard today, moved out of the house we shared a week ago and my youngest daughter is poorly. Trying to put on a brave face for my kids. #joinin — Anth (@antheapimlott) December 25, 2017

#joinin This is my first Christmas on my own, no family near by, my daughters are with their dad since Friday and won't be seeing them until the 28th. Life has been a bit too hard recently and feeling a bit too humbug about the whole Christmas thing. — QuirkyT (@quirky_tm) December 25, 2017

Hi first xmas without both my parents. 27 years old however feeling really young n vulnerable in life. I have my partner this xmas but I miss them so much. — Jessica (@jessellis111) December 25, 2017

Hi, #joinin...I'm in the midst of a divorce and this will be my first Christmas alone...my babies will be with my ex at his family's celebration and I'm just here - wallowing in self-pity...Thank you so much @SarahMillican75 for starting this chat. 😭💛 — Maggie is NOT Merry 🎄 (@thenovelorange) December 25, 2017

Whilst some shared their sadness, others were positive about their situation.

#joinin this is my first Christmas alone. no parents, no siblings, no partner, no children. I will survive. I am alone, but it's just a new experience. The sun will rise and set all the same. I will meet the day open and ready to learn. Thank you @SarahMillican75 It's good. — rbaldy (@rlbaldy1) December 25, 2017

The kids are at their Dads for Christmas. Packed them off with their presents and came back in to find two for me under the tree from them that they'd bought with their pocket money. 💖 #JoinIn — ❄ mrs snow ❄ (@Tyrion30Snow) December 25, 2017

@SarahMillican75 had my birthday yesterday on my own and today on my own - after 25 years of Chronic Depression I came out the other side - #joinin is marvellous- I'll give some tips of how to get by today - x — Tim.A.Roberts (@Tim_A_Roberts) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to all. I'm sitting with my tea and journal in a silent house and contemplating that, whilst I am not in a romantic relationship, I am still loved. That is one great Christmas gift right there.

You are loved too x#JoinIn — ° (@ginlington) December 25, 2017

And there were reminders of the people spending Christmas Day alone to help us all.

Working Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & Boxing Day-and as there are no trains/I don't drive I'm having to stay in the hospital where I work so bit of a lonely couple of days. So glad #joinin is happening-this'll keep me company! Merry Xmas all! — Cat (@Cornish_Cat) December 25, 2017

The campaign will run throughout the day. Just use the hashtag #joinin when tweeting to be part of it.