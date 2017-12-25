Image copyright Getty Images

People should move away from "radical individualism" in society, which is demonstrated by conflict on social media, Cardinal Vincent Nichols says.

The Roman Catholic Church's most senior cleric in England and Wales warned in his midnight homily that there is "conflict in the air, not dialogue".

He added he hoped Christmas would bring "green shoots of hope".

It comes as Pope Francis urged the world not to ignore the plight of millions of migrants.

Speaking to the BBC before the Christmas midnight mass in Westminster Cathedral, London, Cardinal Nichols said: "In social media there's a barrage of views and once a statement or claim is made there's immediately a counterclaim, and the mode of exchange is conflict."

He added that society needs "to get over that notion that faith in God and reason are somehow opposed".

He said reason should not be reduced to empiricism, and "the heart has reasons that the mind doesn't always understand".

When asked about the part that religion plays in conflicts, he maintained faith was not the primary reason for unrest in places like the Middle East.

"Even the conflict in Northern Ireland; reading of it it that it was essentially about religious faith, is an inadequate rather superficial meaning.

"Most conflicts are about power and territories and borders and wealth," the cardinal said.

"Often religious identity is in there in the mix but I don't think for the most part it is the key issue."