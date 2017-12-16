UK

Heinz Wolff, Great Egg Race presenter and scientist, dies

  • 16 December 2017
Heinz Wolff on his quiz show

Renowned scientist and television presenter Heinz Wolff has died, aged 89.

The German-born inventor, famed for hosting The Great Egg Race, died of heart failure on December 15, his family said in a statement.

A former advisor to the European Space Agency, he later moved to London's Brunel University.

Colleagues at Brunel described him as "a most inventive and inspirational leader".