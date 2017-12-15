Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The couple announced their engagement in November

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be held on Saturday 19 May 2018, Kensington Palace has announced.

The pair confirmed their engagement in November and said the service would be at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The date breaks with tradition as royal weddings usually take place on a weekday - the Queen wed on a Thursday and the Duke of Cambridge on a Friday.

The wedding will be on the same day as the FA Cup Final, which Prince William normally attends as FA president.

Skip Twitter post by @KensingtonRoyal His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017 Report

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

Ms Markle, a Protestant, will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced the couple will be spending Christmas together at Sandringham with the Queen.

Harry and Meghan: Engagement interview in full

The prince and the American actress, 36, carried out their first official engagement in Nottingham on 1 December.

Prince Harry made a public appearance at Sandhurst earlier on Friday - 11 years after he graduated from the military academy - for the Sovereign's Parade.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry and Ms Markle on their first official engagement in Nottingham

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple visited a gallery and school in Nottingham