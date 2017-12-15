Christmas Jumpers Day: Families, offices and animals get festive

  • 15 December 2017

Families, offices and even chickens are donning seasonal jumpers to raise cheers and money for good causes.

  • Children wearing Christmas jumpers Jo Keech

    15 December is Christmas Jumper Day. Run by Save The Children, the day has been going since 2012. Jo Keech's children are getting in the spirit before going to school in their jumpers.

  • Alison Gray wearing Santa-piggyback fancy dress @ali88gray

    It's not just students who are sharing Christmas cheers in classrooms. School staff, including Alison Gray, are taking part in today's festivities.

  • Two babies wearing Christmas jumpers Kerri Blackwell

    Kerri Blackwell's children certainly look the part this festive season.

  • Nesbitt the dog wearing a Christmas jumper with a snowman figure on the back of his jumper Bowker Sadler

    Nesbitt, the office dog at architecture firm Bowker Sadler, is carrying his Christmas spirit around the office!

  • Staff wearing an assortment of Christmas jumpers @healthcare_learning

    With Christmas jumpers sweeping through many offices across the country today, staff at Healthcare Learning are joining in the fun.

  • A group photo of Royal College of Speech & Language Therapists staff wearing Christmas jumpers Royal College of Speech & Language Therapists

    It appears the festive season isn't complete without a group photo of everyone in their Christmas jumpers. The staff at the Royal College of Speech & Language Therapists are showing off their festive knits.

  • @TheSimonC90 wearing a Christmas-themed suit @TheSimonC9O

    Not everyone is content with limiting themselves to knitwear, and Yule-themed suits are popular among office workers who want to pull off something extra.

  • Jack the dog wearing his Christmas jumper Emma Horne

    Jack, Emma's pet dog, is among the many animals getting involved in the Christmas Jumper Day shenanigans.

  • Cat wearing a Christmas jumper @holympethecat

    It's not just about adorable dogs. Cats are taking part in the multicoloured good spirits, too.

  • A ginger chicken wearing a jumper Amy and Ruth Newton

    And Amy Newton's mum, Ruth, has even knitted a Christmas jumper for their chicken.

