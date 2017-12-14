Removing EU rough sleepers from UK unlawful, High Court rules
A Home Office policy of removing EU citizens found sleeping rough on UK streets is unlawful and must stop, the High Court has ruled.
A judge said the measure, introduced last year, was discriminatory and broke freedom of movement rules.
The case was brought by campaigners on behalf of three men facing removal.
They say the decision - which applies to those from the EU and four other nations in the European economic area - will affect hundreds of people.