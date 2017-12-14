Royal family members and the prime minister will join families of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire for a memorial at St Paul's Cathedral.

About 1,500 people are invited to the multi-faith service, including the bereaved, survivors and rescue workers.

Joining them are the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The service, beginning at 11:00 GMT, will remember the 71 people who died in the 14 June tower block blaze.

It will also give thanks to everyone who assisted on the ground at the time of the tragedy and since - including the emergency services, the recovery team, the community, public support workers and volunteers.

The final death toll from the fire was put at 53 adults and 19 children, including stillborn baby Logan Gomes, following an arduous process of recovering and identifying remains from the block.

A banner with the Grenfell Heart will be displayed, while there will be performances from the Ebony Steel Band, Portobello Road Salvation Army Band, an Islamic girls' choir from the Al Sadiq and Al Zahra Schools, and St Paul's Cathedral Choir.

A pre-recorded sound montage of anonymous voices from the Grenfell community will also be played.

At the end of the service, which will also be attended by Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, bereaved families and survivors will leave the cathedral in silence, holding white roses.

Image copyright PA Image caption Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge met children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire

Clarrie Mendy, whose cousin Mary Mendy and her daughter Khadija Saye died in the fire, is one of those who helped organise the memorial event, which will be broadcast live on BBC One.

"I just hope this service resonates with people, with the hunger people have spiritually," she said.