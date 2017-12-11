Image copyright Getty Images

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass at Buckingham Palace.

Police said the man had stepped over a low perimeter fence and was trying to climb an outer wall on Sunday evening.

He was not found to be carrying a weapon and the incident is not being treated as terrorist related. He has been released on conditional bail.

He was also held on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance but faces no further action over this.