Motorists are being warned of "treacherous" road conditions as snow turned into ice across parts of the UK.

Hundreds of schools across England and Wales will be closed on Monday as the wintry conditions persist.

Efforts have continued overnight to reconnect power to thousands of homes cut off after snow and high winds affected supplies.

Temperatures have been between -1C and 1C in built-up areas, but as low as -10C in more isolated areas.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for Wales, the Midlands and the South East.

It also warned of more wintry showers across the west of Scotland and Northern Ireland up until 12:00 GMT.

The RAC has predicted 11,000 breakdowns on Monday, which is 20% higher than the seasonal norm.

This follows the AA reporting a 40% increase in call-outs on Sunday after up to 30cm (12in) of snow coated the country.

There is also the risk of up to 5cm of additional snow on higher ground in Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, but it is not expected to settle at lower levels.

The Met Office said: "Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths."

AA president Edmund King said he witnessed numerous crashes on Sunday as drivers were "caught out" by the icy conditions.

"Drivers do need to adjust more to the conditions by slowing down and keeping a good distance," he said. "Winter tyres also help drivers to keep a grip."

Pete Williams, the RAC's road safety spokesman, said that low overnight temperatures could cause black ice, and he urged motorists to drive slowly, leaving plenty of space between them and the car in front.

"I think the big thing is people are not going to leave enough time," he added. "Journeys will take two to three times longer. It's going to be treacherous driving conditions."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A car turns around after a fallen tree blocks the A40 near Sennybridge, Wales, on Sunday

National Rail said travellers should check with their train operators before heading out.

Chiltern Railways, the CrossCountry network, Great Western Railway, Virgin Trains, the West Midlands rail network and services across Wales were all disrupted on Sunday.

Airports have also been affected across the UK, with Heathrow warning of delays to more flights on Monday after crews and aircraft were left "out of position".

Image copyright Anne Delaney/BBC News Image caption Heavy snowfall hit Sutton Coldfield

Thousands of homes have been left without power after being hit by the weather.

Western Power Distribution said it had restored services in the East Midlands, South Wales and the South West, but 10,000 customers were still without supply and they would be working through the night to fix the issues.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks also said they had brought power back to 48,000 homes, but there were still 2,900 customers without power - although they hoped to restore it by Monday morning.

Buckinghamshire County Council and Shropshire Council said the majority of their schools will shut down, with similar announcements in Denbighshire, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire.

