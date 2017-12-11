Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Martin Moore-Bick will lead the public inquiry into the blaze

Two days of hearings will begin later to establish the framework of the Grenfell Tower fire public inquiry.

Its chairman, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, will look into the best way for witnesses to give evidence.

It comes as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the government of "failing" survivors of the 14 June blaze, with more than 100 still living in hotels.

A residents' group said only 42 families of the 208 needing re-housing had been moved to permanent homes.

The procedural hearings are being held at the Holborn Bars in central London and will deal with case management issues, such as proposed timescales, matters concerning witnesses and the disclosure of evidence.

Survivors are calling for Sir Martin to give them a more central role in the inquiry and for the community to be represented on the panel.

The retired judge has already appointed three assessors to advise on housing, local government and technical matters, and five expert witnesses on fire safety.

But the BBC's home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds said it is unlikely that he will give a bigger role to local people in order to maintain the inquiry's independence.

'Disgrace'

Last week, a survivors' group called Grenfell United said 118 families that needed re-housing would still be in emergency accommodation over Christmas or staying with friends.

It said that a further 48 households had accepted offers for permanent housing, but have still not been moved in, leaving them in temporary accommodation.

Mr Corbyn said the government was "failing to learn its lessons and, more importantly, failing the survivors.

"It is a disgrace that the majority of Grenfell residents have still not been given homes and that tower blocks across our country have still not been made safe.

"We need answers from the government and we need action."

A government spokesman said it expected the local authority - Kensington and Chelsea - to do "whatever is necessary" to help families, but said the council was moving "at the pace of the families and individuals involved."

He added: "Hundreds of homes have been acquired to give people as much choice as a possible - nobody will be forced to move until they are ready"

Image copyright Reuters

Sir Martin wants to produce an initial report explaining the immediate cause and spread of the Grenfell Tower fire, along with an assessment of the evacuation process.

Our correspondent says hopes for that to be published by Easter have been abandoned - partly because the ongoing police investigation has to take priority.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has now announced its own investigation, examining if authorities failed in their legal obligations to residents.

It will also look at whether the government has adequately investigated the fire - including looking into the public inquiry - and expects to conclude its work in April.

Memorial service

The six-month anniversary of the tragedy will be marked on Thursday with a national memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Attendees will include the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.