Max Clifford dies in hospital aged 74

Image copyright PA Image caption Clifford had been serving an eight-year jail sentence for sex offences

Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died in hospital, aged 74, after collapsing in prison.

Clifford had had a heart attack and was taken to hospital last week after collapsing in his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire.

He had been serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.

The Ministry of Justice said: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

A spokeswoman added: "Our condolences are with Mr Clifford's family at this difficult time."