Max Clifford dies in hospital aged 74
Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died in hospital, aged 74, after collapsing in prison.
Clifford had had a heart attack and was taken to hospital last week after collapsing in his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire.
He had been serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.
The Ministry of Justice said: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."
A spokeswoman added: "Our condolences are with Mr Clifford's family at this difficult time."