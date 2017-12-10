UK

Jailed Max Clifford has heart attack

  • 10 December 2017
Breaking News image

Max Clifford, disgraced ex-celebrity publicist, has had heart attack after collapsing in prison in Cambridgeshire

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.