More snow is expected to hit the UK on Sunday as an amber weather warning rolls across the country.

The Met Office says spells of heavy snow are likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands, Northern and Eastern England from 04:00 GMT, warning that rural areas could become "cut off".

It predicts around 10cm will fall, with up to 20cm on higher ground.

Warnings are also in place for snow in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and for high winds in the south.

Southern parts of England and Wales could face heavy rain and gale force winds of up to 70mph (112km/h), the Met Office said, with icy surfaces likely to be an "additional hazard".

Temperatures are also likely to reach lows of -10C (14F) in some parts of Scotland and Wales, falling to as low as -14C (6.8F) in isolated rural areas.

Highways England asked drivers to prepare for "any eventuality", making sure to have warm clothing, food, drink, required medications, boots, a shovel and a torch if venturing out.

Traffic Scotland also advised drivers to increase their stopping distances in the icy conditions and take a de-icer and scraper with them.

National Rail has warned of travel disruption on both East Midlands Trains and Chiltern Railways as a result of the snow.

It said no rail operators have announced changes to their planned Sunday services, but to check before travel.

There were delays to some flights at Manchester Airport on Saturday and it still advising passengers to check with their airline before travelling.

Passengers travelling to and from the International, Belfast City and the City of Derry Airport in Northern Ireland have been advised to leave additional time for journeys.

Birmingham Airport has also warned passengers travelling on Sunday morning to allow more time for their journey and to check its website for updates.

Power cuts affected homes and businesses across the Midlands, south west England and south Wales on Saturday, but Western Power Distribution said only a small proportion were down to the weather conditions.

However, further possible power cuts could happen on Sunday due to the expected snowfall.

Local events have also been affected by the weather, such as the final day of Lincoln Christmas market, which has been cancelled over safety concerns.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Santa and her elf tackle the snow in Buxton, Derbyshire

Across the UK:

On Saturday, drivers were stuck in their cars for hours in freezing temperatures on the M5 near Cullompton, Devon, after the motorway was shut in both directions.

About 8cm (3in) of snow fell in Aviemore, in the Highlands on Friday, while parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and areas to the west of the Pennines also had snowfalls.

Schools across the UK were closed - including all schools in Orkney, Shetland, 172 schools in Wales and more than 350 in the West Midlands

Up to 20cm of snow is expected in Northern Ireland and the Rathlin ferry service has also been cancelled

Earlier delays on the A49 near Shrewsbury have cleared, after police dealt with multiple breakdowns, while a severe accident on the M6 Staffordshire southbound caused disruption

Image copyright PA Image caption The snow led to picturesque scenes in Ironbridge, Shropshire

Image copyright Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Image caption Working conditions have been difficult for wind farm workers travelling between Stronelairg and Melgarve in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption But this dog in Belfast had the day off to play in the snow

Image copyright Alex Taylor

