Singer Chris Rea collapses on stage

Singer Chris Rea is said to be in a stable condition after collapsing during a performance.

Fans posted on Twitter that they saw the 66-year-old "fall backwards" on stage at the New Theatre Oxford.

South Central Ambulance Service said it was called at 21:30 GMT to an incident at the venue and that one patient had been taken to hospital.

Rea, who is known for his hits "Driving Home for Christmas" and "Road to Hell", is on tour to promote his new album.

Darren Fewins, who was in the audience, said the musician from Middlesbrough had collapsed halfway through a song.

He told the Press Association that Rea was "playing the best I have ever seen" before his fall.

Staff at the theatre tweeted that they "appreciate everyone's patience" and will update people with news when they have it.

We massively appreciate everyone's patience who attended the Chris Rea performance this evening. Please bear with the venue team whilst we seek further updates for you. As soon as we have more news we will of course let everyone know. — New Theatre Oxford (@NewTheatreOx) December 9, 2017

Rea suffered a stroke in 2016, but recovered to launch an album in September and embark on his tour around Europe from October.

He is due to play two more dates in Brighton and Bournemouth.