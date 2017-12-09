Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband doesn't expect immediate release

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Iranian counterpart have spoken "frankly" about jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mr Johnson and Mohammed Javad Zarif spoke for two hours in Tehran in what was described as "a useful meeting".

The pair agreed to work together on a number of important bilateral issues and spoke openly about "obstacles in the relationship".

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Tehran since April 2016.

The mother-of-one is accused of spying, a charge she denies.

He and the Iranian foreign minister "both emphasised their commitment to continuing to work together to improve the bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

They also talked at length about the breadth of regional issues and the need for regional partners and the international community to work together to find solutions.