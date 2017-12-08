Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Brexit: Deal agreed between UK and EU

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says "sufficient progress" has been made in EU-UK talks to begin the next stage of Brexit negotiations. Theresa May dashed to Brussels on Friday morning following talks throughout the night with the Democratic Unionist Party on the future of the Irish border - the issue that led the prime minister to announce earlier this week that no deal could yet be struck with the EU.

Mrs May said the agreement would ensure the rights of three million EU citizens in the UK were "enshrined in UK law and enforced by British courts". It also included a guarantee of "no hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, while preserving the "constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom", she added.

The deal came after Mrs May and Brexit Secretary David Davis met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The EU said the Irish border question had to be resolved before Brexit talks could move on from their first phase to the next, where future trade between the UK and EU is discussed. Here's what the row was all about.

It's been a long night and looks set to be a breathless day, so follow events with us. Meanwhile, our Brexitcast team tries to predict what's going to happen.

US warns Abbas against scrapping talks

Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been followed by unrest in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that US Vice-President Mike Pence should cancel talks planned to take place later this month. But the US government called this stance "counterproductive".

Mass evacuations as California fires spread

Wildfires in California are getting worse. Almost 200,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes, with four fires raging. Now a fifth has broken out north of San Diego. California governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Is the Friday-night rush really that bad?

For those stuck in jams and wanting to get home for the weekend, the answer is usually an emphatic "Yes". But how slowly does traffic move in the UK's major cities for the final commuter "rush" of the week? We take a look at how far a motorist can expect to get in an hour at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm. Some of the findings might surprise you.

How social media is beating the banks

By Simon Read, business reporter

"Great night last night. How much do I owe you for the dinner?"

"Your share was 25."

"Here you go."

It's a conversation that most of us have had at some stage, yet it isn't always happening in person but increasingly on social media. The chat could take place on Facebook's Messenger service and could finish with a simple click to transfer the cash between friends. The service has just been launched in the UK, although the country is already some way behind China and, to an extent, the US.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Financial Times describes talks between the government and the Democratic Unionist Party on the Irish border - part of an effort to move to the next stage of Brexit negotiations - as "frantic". Meanwhile, the Times says the value of Bitcoins is soaring, but there are concerns over a possible crash in values. The Daily Mirror interviews the father of Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle, who says he would love to walk his daughter down the aisle at next year's wedding. And the Daily Star and Daily Express forecast snow and ice - lots of it.

Daily digest

Anorexic student's death Averil Hart "failed by every NHS body"

Travel chaos Snow falls across large parts of the UK - with more to come

Doner kebab Will the popular snack be skewered by EU regulation?

Seven days quiz What special club have some pizzas joined?

If you see one thing today

The fight to get wheelchairs on planes

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Science Photo Library

What can we do to stop brains degenerating?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Claire Throssell

The appalling cost of domestic abuse

Lookahead

Today Minister for Europe and the Americas Sir Alan Duncan is in Russia to meet the deputy foreign minister before visiting Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, a venue for next year's World Cup.

09:00 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends the International Support Group for Lebanon meeting in Paris.

On this day

1980 Former Beatle John Lennon is shot dead by gunman Mark Chapman outside the musician's New York apartment.

From elsewhere

Why are North Korean 'ghost ships' washing up on the shores of Japan? (Washington Post)

How the world is dealing with the global sand shortage (Independent)

Australia and England's mutual lack of respect is a concern (Sydney Morning Herald)

The plucky films going up against The Last Jedi (Guardian)