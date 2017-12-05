Image copyright Reuters

A former senior police officer has demanded cabinet minister Damian Green publicly retracts a claim that he lied about pornography being found on a computer in the MP's office in 2008.

Bob Quick said he would consider legal action against the first secretary of state if he did not do so.

In a tweet, Mr Green had described Mr Quick as "untrustworthy" and accused him of making "untrue" allegations.

Mr Green denies downloading or watching pornography on his work computers.