The 'supermoon' celestial wonder seen across the UK

  • 4 December 2017
  • From the section UK

Skywatchers have enjoyed spectacular views of the Moon appearing larger and brighter in the sky.

  • The supermoon between a house and tree appearing to be close to the ground Allan Ballard

    This weekend's "supermoon" was the last opportunity to see one in 2017, shown here over Ladbroke, Warwickshire, courtesy of Allan Ballard.

  • A shot of a bright orange supermoon Malcolm Bawn

    Malcolm Bawn was in South Shields looking towards the North Shields lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne when he saw the supermoon in bright orange.

  • An image of the supermoon bright above a rooftop Terry Godbert

    The supermoon phenomenon happens when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as a perigee Moon. Terry Godbert was in Poulton le Fylde, Lancashire when he took this photo on Sunday.

  • A still shot of the grey supermoon Carl Harlott

    The moon appeared 7% larger and 15% brighter, as a break in the cloud allowed Carl Harlott to take this image in Ipswich.

  • The supermoon above a rooftop Tika Walker

    While the difference in size is barely noticeable to the human eye, the increased brightness appears clear from Tikka Walker's image of the Moon over Leominster.

  • A still shot of the grey supermoon Shaun George

    The clarity and closeness of the Moon allowed Shaun George in Milton Keynes to take this photo with nothing more than a camera and a tripod.

  • An image of Blenheim Palace with the supermoon beside it Karli Franklin

    While Karli Franklin took this picture on Sunday evening at the Christmas light trail at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.

  • The supermoon appears with trails from an aircraft juxtaposed against it Frank Gardner

    BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner took this photo of aircraft contrails on the supermoon on Monday morning.

  • The supermoon appearing orange above some trees Morris Agaba

    This phenomenon was not unique to the UK, as Morris Agaba took this picture from Kamurasi Primary School grounds in Masindi, Uganda.

