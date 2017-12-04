The 'supermoon' celestial wonder seen across the UK
Skywatchers have enjoyed spectacular views of the Moon appearing larger and brighter in the sky.
Allan Ballard
This weekend's "supermoon" was the last opportunity to see one in 2017, shown here over Ladbroke, Warwickshire, courtesy of Allan Ballard.
Malcolm Bawn
Malcolm Bawn was in South Shields looking towards the North Shields lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne when he saw the supermoon in bright orange.
Terry Godbert
The supermoon phenomenon happens when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as a perigee Moon. Terry Godbert was in Poulton le Fylde, Lancashire when he took this photo on Sunday.
Carl Harlott
The moon appeared 7% larger and 15% brighter, as a break in the cloud allowed Carl Harlott to take this image in Ipswich.
Tika Walker
While the difference in size is barely noticeable to the human eye, the increased brightness appears clear from Tikka Walker's image of the Moon over Leominster.
Shaun George
The clarity and closeness of the Moon allowed Shaun George in Milton Keynes to take this photo with nothing more than a camera and a tripod.
Karli Franklin
While Karli Franklin took this picture on Sunday evening at the Christmas light trail at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.
Frank Gardner
BBC Security Correspondent Frank Gardner took this photo of aircraft contrails on the supermoon on Monday morning.
Morris Agaba
This phenomenon was not unique to the UK, as Morris Agaba took this picture from Kamurasi Primary School grounds in Masindi, Uganda.