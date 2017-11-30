Image copyright PA Image caption Snow surrounded the Angel of the North, near Gateshead

Parts of the UK could face disruption during the evening rush hour and on Friday morning, amid warnings of wintry showers and plunging temperatures.

Parts of eastern England, Kent and Scotland have already been blanketed in a layer of snow, but forecasters say another 5cm could fall in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow over eastern England and Scotland.

It urged people to be vigilant on roads and pavements.

The warnings are in place until 10:00 GMT on Friday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nunnington Hall in North Yorkshire in the snow

BBC weather presenter Rebecca Graham said the wintry showers "will be continuing throughout this afternoon and we will see them coming further inland, into the East Midlands, the South East and Kent.

"There will be a mix of snow and sleet, chopping and changing between the two."

"We have not had the gritters out so there will be some issues with that, especially during rush hour," she added.

Image copyright Robbie Image caption Snow has already fallen in some areas, including Scarborough

In Scotland, snow and ice caused road accidents and school closures, while a number of higher routes were closed.

Unusually, snow also blanketed beaches on the east coast, creating picturesque scenes.

But a light dusting in London - which caused "snowwatch" to trend on social media - led some to wonder what all the fuss was about.