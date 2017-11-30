Image copyright PA

Young Prince George only wants one thing for Christmas this year - a toy police car.

The request was passed on to Father Christmas by the prince's father, the Duke of Cambridge, during a trip to Finland's capital city Helsinki.

The Duke met Lapland's most famous resident at a Christmas market, where he produced the handwritten note.

"He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK," he said.

Image copyright PA

The form began with the printed sentence: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." George had circled 'nice'.

His father backed him up, telling Santa that George had "been a nice boy".

The form allows for five options but the single-minded youngster offered "police car" - in big, clear writing - as his one and only option.

The four-year-old prince also signed his name at the bottom of the form.